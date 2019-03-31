RJD MLA Haji Subhan refers JeM chief Masood Azhar as 'Sahab'

RJD MLA Haji Abdus Subhan referred Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as 'Sahab' during a public rally in Bihar's Kishanganj recently. The MLA statement was reportedly made in presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Subhan said, "China has put a veto on declaring Masood Azhar 'Sahab' as an international terrorist. Till now can anyone say if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying anything against China? He will not comment anything against China, but he is speaking against who has no power and which has 22 crore people. Pakistan is nothing before us, India won't need an hour in destroying Pakistan."