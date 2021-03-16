Rizwi’s Quran Row: What Happened and Why Has It Caused Outrage?

The former chief of Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi’s, petition before the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran has caused outrage amidst the Shia and Sunni sects in the country.

Hundreds gathered outside Bara Imambara in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, demanding Rizvi’s immediate arrest, the dismissal of the petition in the SC, and a heavy fine on Rizvi for spreading unrest.

There have also been protests by Muslims from Hyderabad, which saw advocates dissenting outside Nampally Criminal Court condemning Rizvi’s move.

There will be a joint protest rally on Friday, 19 March, led by prominent Shia and Sunni clerics after prayers at the Jama Masjid, reported The New Indian Express.

WHAT IS RIZWI SAYING?

Rizwi moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, 13 March, alleging that the Holy Quran had 26 verses, which promoted Jihad and insurgency among the Muslim youth, and asked for them to be removed.

The petition noted that these verses were added at a later stage.

“These verses were added to the Quran, by the first three Caliphates to aid the expansion of Islam by war,” said the petition, as quoted by Times of India.

HOW HAVE MUSLIM CLERICS REACTED TO THIS?

Shia and Sunni clerics have said that not a word has been altered in the Holy Quran in 1,400 years.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad led a protest in Lucknow on Sunday, 15 March, against Rizwi, calling him an “enemy of Islam and Quran, and a social boycott of him is declared. He is also being declared a terrorist”, quoted The New Indian Express. Jawad urged people to participate in the 19 March protest.

Rizvi’s family has distanced themselves from the controversy. Rizvi’s brother was heard saying that the family has nothing to do with Rizvi’s opinions and he has lost his “mental balance”, added the report.

BJP CONDEMNS MOVE

Senior BJP leader, and spokesperson, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain openly criticised Rizvi asking him not to “vitilate the atmosphere of the country”, as it “hurts people’s sentiments”.

Story continues

“I strongly object and condemn Wasim Rizvi’s petition seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran. It is my party’s stand that saying absurd things about any religious text, including Quran, is a highly condemnable act,” said Hussain to PTI.

Also Read: Living With Terrorist Tag For 20 Years: Muslims Free in SIMI Case

NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR MINORITIES ISSUES NOTICE

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) issued a notice to Rizvi on Monday, 15 March, condemning Rizvi’s move to disturb communal harmony in the country. The notice was signed by secretary, Central government, Daniel E Richards and stated:

“The NCM directs you to withdraw your comments and tender an unconditional apology within 21 days, failing which the Commission will be constrained to hold a hearing under Section 9 of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 and direct appropriate authorities to take legal action as deemed fit,” quoted News18.

LAWYER BOOKED FOR OFFERING REWARD TO BEHEAD RIZWI

An FIR has been lodged against lawyer Amirul Hasan Zaidi, a former district bar association president, after his speech announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward for beheading Rizvi went viral on social media.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of sub-inspector Kapil Kumar under IPC section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation), reported Times Now.

Zaidi’s speech against Rizwi for hurting religious sentiments was recorded on 13 March at a function organised at IMA Hall in the Civil Lines area. Investigation is currently underway, added the report.

(With inputs from News18, Times Now and The New Indian Express)

Also Read: Who’s Narsinghanand, Priest at Temple Where Muslim Boy Was Hit?

. Read more on Hot News by The Quint.Rizwi’s Quran Row: What Happened and Why Has It Caused Outrage? Is BJP Conspiring to Kill Me, Mamata Asks in Bankura . Read more on Hot News by The Quint.