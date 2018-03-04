Rizvi rises from humble origins to take shooting world by storm

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Shahzar Rizvi burst onto the international shooting scene in spectacular style, setting a new men's 10 metre air pistol world record on his way to gold at his maiden senior World Cup.

Rizvi registered a world record score of 242.3 points in the final on the opening day of the event here in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday night.

The Indian beat reigning Olympic champion Christian Reitz of Germany, who had to settle for the silver with a score of 239.7. India's Jitu Rai bagged the bronze with 219.

Like a number of Indian sportsmen, Rizvi has risen from a rather humble background.

Born in Chhota Mawana village in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh to Shamshaad Ahmed, a freight contractor at a private company and Shahjahan -- a homemaker -- Rizvi's rise has been nothing short of spectacular.

He completed his schooling from Jawahar Inter College in Meerut before joining the Indian Air Force where he devoted himself to the sport.

In his first year at the senior level, he took silver at the 58th National Shooting Championship Competition in 2014 and then went one better in 2015 when he won the gold.

Several noteworthy performances at the junior international level followed before be was called up to the senior India squad last year.

He belied his status a rookie at the senior international level by winning gold at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships and team gold at the 10th Asian Airgun Championship in Japan.

Rizvi also put some of his senior teammates in the shade at the 61st National Shooting Championship last December, winning gold with a new national record of 241.7 points.

Armyman Yashwant Singh took the silver with 237.7 and Omprakash Mitherwal got the bronze with 218. Rizvi beat a 568 strong field at the Nationals, including multiple World Cup medallist Jitu Rai, who finished sixth in the final.

