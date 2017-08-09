River Plate enter Copa Libertadores quarters

Asuncion (Paraguay), Aug 9 (IANS) Three-time Copa Libertadores champions River Plate have advanced to the quarter-finals of South America's top club competition despite an unconvincing 1-1 home draw with Paraguay's Club Guarani.

The Argentine outfit, who last won the competition in 2015, progressed to the next stage by virtue of winning last month's round-of-16 first leg 2-0 here on Tuesday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Marcelo Palau opened the scoring for Guarani in Tuesday's second leg at the Monumental Stadium before Lucas Alario equalised five minutes later.

Earlier, Argentina's Lanus became the first team to progress to the last eight by completing a 2-1 aggregate victory over Bolivia's The Strongest.

Jose Sand struck the only goal of the second leg with just five minutes remaining at the Ciudad de Lanus Stadium in Buenos Aires.

