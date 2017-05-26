River Plate, Emelec through to Copa Libertadores knockout phase

Rio de Janeiro, May 26 (IANS) Ecuador's Emelec booked a berth in the knockout phase of the Copa Libertadores with a 3-0 victory over Peruvian outfit Melgar.

Carlos Orejuela, Pedro Quinonez and Brayan Angulo on Thursday were on the scoresheet for the hosts, who secured second spot in Group C with 10 points from six matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

Argentine giants River Plate finished top of the group, three points clear of Emelec, despite a 1-2 home loss to Independiente de Medellin in Buenos Aires.

John Hernandez and Andres Mosquera were on target for the visitors before Arturo Mina pegged back a late goal at the Monumental stadium.

In Medellin, defending champions Atletico Nacional defeated Ecuador's Barcelona de Guayaquil 3-1, helped by two own goals from Dario Aimar and Xavier Arreaga after Dayro Moreno's first-half strike.

But the result was not enough for the Colombian side to progress in the tournament as they finished last in their group with six points.

In other matches on Thursday, Estudiantes de La Plata beat Botafogo 1-0, Deportes Iquique held Club Guarani to a goalless draw and Gremio routed Zamora 4-0.

--IANS

gau/bg