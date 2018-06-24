River Ganges siltation problem a roadblock for National Waterway 1: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a gathering on the occasion of East India Climate Change conclave in Patna on Sunday. The two-day environmental conclave starting June 24, is organised by the Bihar Environment and Forests Department in association with think tanks Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) and Action on Climate Today. In his address, CM Nitish Kumar while talking about the condition of river Ganges said, "Given the present condition of siltation (in river Ganges), especially in Bihar region, the National Waterway 1 will not be successful until the issue of siltation is addressed and resolved." He addressed this remark to the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan who was also present at the event.