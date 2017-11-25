Ritu Phogat Clinches Silver at U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship

In gold medal bout, the 23-year-old unfortunately lost the bout against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan by 4-4 points and thus had to settle for a silver.

New Delhi: Ritu Phogat has made India proud after bagging the silver medal in the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship at Poland. Ritu, who competed in the 48kg category, defeated Bulgarian Wrestler Selishka by 4-2 points in the quarterfinal and then had better of Chinese Wrestler Jiang Zhu by 4-3 points in the semifinal.

In gold medal bout, the 23-year-old unfortunately lost the bout against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan by 4-4 points and thus had to settle for a silver.

Ritu had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship last year and she recently won the National championship in Indore as well. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in May this year.

(With agencies inputs)