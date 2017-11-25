Ritu Bhogat bags silver at U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship

Warsaw [Poland], Nov 25 (ANI): Female wrestler Ritu Phogat bagged the silver medal in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship being held at Poland.

Phogat defeated Bulgarian Wrestler Selishka by 4-2 points in the quarterfinal and defeated Chinese Wrestler Jiang Zhu by 4-3 points in the semifinal.

In Gold Medal bout, Ritu Phogat unfortunately lost the bout from

Turkish Wrestler Demirhan by 4-4 points.

Ritu had recently won the National championship in Indore.

In May, Phogat won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships. (ANI)