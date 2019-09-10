Rishi Kapoor returns to India after year of treatment in NY

After a long stay in New York for the treatment of cancer, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor returned to India after 11 months and 11 days. Accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor , the actor landed in Mumbai. He sported a cool navy blue shirt with a pair of jeans and blue sneakers. Meanwhile, Neetu was seen donning a black blazer style shrug over a black top. The actor also took to Twitter to share his happiness and thank all those who stood by him.