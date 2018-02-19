Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi to star together soon

Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi will be soon seen together in a film. The duo will be seen in Malyalam director Jeethu Joseph's crime-mystery-horror thriller film. This untitled thriller will be produced by Viacom 18 and Azure Entertainment. Meanwhile, Emraan is busy with his upcoming film 'Cheat India', which is an edge-of-the-seat drama. The film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system. Cheat India is slated to release on January 25, 2019. On the other hand, Rishi will be seen in '102 Not Out' along with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film will be releasing on May 4, 2018.