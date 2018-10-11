Rishabh Pant in squad for first 2 Windies ODIs

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was on Thursday included in the India squad for the first two One-Day Internationals (ODI) of the five-match rubber against the West Indies on October 21 and 24, the BCCI announced.

Pant has been in prolific form with the willow in the longer format, since making his Test debut in England. He followed up his maiden Test ton against England at The Oval with a fine 92 against the Windies in the first Test at Rajkot.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested from the 50-over side for the Asia Cup, also made his return to the squad while Rohit Sharma, under whom the men-in-blue lifted the Asia Cup title, will serve as Kohli's deputy.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami made a comeback to the ODI side after a long gap even as the selection committee decided to rest the death bowling specialist duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for the first couple of games.

Rookie left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed retained his place in the side while Shardul Thakur, who was forced out of the Asia Cup with an injury has also returned.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made an impressive comeback in coloured outfit during the Asia Cup will lead the spin department, also comprising the wristy duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The first ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, whereas the second game will be hosted by the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both the ODIs will be day-night fixtures.

Squad for first 2 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul.

