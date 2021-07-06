Rise in mercury in Delhi, min temp 32.8 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Mercury rose by several notches in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 32.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 54 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature on Monday had settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weather department has forecast west-southwesterly winds on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.