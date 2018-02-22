Rise of digital media unstoppable: Experts

Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) With the country's young population increasingly using smartphones and other digital devices for news consumption, going digital has never been more important for news distribution, a group of experts has said.

Customising news content with the right mix is equally important, said the experts at a discussion on digital media organised here over the weekend by Business Wire India, a platform for press release distribution.

In this digital age, incorporating videos and other multimedia elements, a local-focus, and segment-wise content targeting are some of the important elements in making news relevant and engaging, they added.

"The way people consume content has changed completely, especially young people. They need a quick story, visual story, even videos make a big impact," said journalist Saurabh Shukla, Editor-in-Chief of News Mobile.

The group of corporate and media experts at the discussion said that traditional plus digital is the approach companies must take for brand targeting.

Nidhi Mehra, Account Director, H+K India, a marketing communication company, spoke on the emergence of bloggers as a new community in the digital platform.

"Now the task is how to get into the digital space besides the traditional media. Corporates want to see this new community of bloggers to be evangelised regularly so that their brand is visible across platforms," she said.

"We need to understand how news should be projected so that audience identifies with the same in the context of their own need for information and consumption," said Rajnish Wahi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications, Snapdeal, adding that more and more readers are now consuming news online.

Taru Agarwal, Managing Director, Business Wire India, contended that PR and wire services are preventing fake news from spreading.

"News distributed through a wire platform is authentic and genuine," she said.

"Checks and balances are there for fake news," Agarwal added.

--IANS

gb/bg