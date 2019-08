Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness at the age of 66. As per reports, Jaitley breathed his last at around 12 pm today in the hospital where he was admitted since August 9. After the news of Jaitley's demise broke on social media, several Bollywood stars reacted to it by sharing messages of condolences on social media.