Rip-roaring atmosphere for FIFA U-17 World Cup final

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) 'India is Now A Football Country' flashed displays and banners as over 60,000 football fans gathered at the Salt Lake Stadium here for a rip-roaring start to the FIFA U-17 World Cup final between England and Spain, the most attended in the history of the tournament. England won 5-2.

Sporting headbands, bandanas and sports gear in colours reflecting allegiance to their respective teams (red, yellow for Spain; white for England), a full house of die-hard fans threw their weight behind their favourite soccer stars with raucous cheers and thunderous applause.

Despite splotches of Brazilian yellow and green spotted outside the stadium, the arena presented a divided house for Spain's tiki taka versus quick passing English play.

Posters of England's pin-up boy Rhian Brewster and Spaniard Sergio Gomez stood out in the throng.

Supporters of Indian giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan too attended the match donning jerseys of their beloved clubs.

Mukul Mudgal, who headed the IPL 2013 spot-fixing probe, former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly joined in the gala event while football giants including Wayne Rooney pitched in via social media.

Former England football team captain Rooney tweeted: "Good luck to @England U17's in the #FIFAU17WC final today. Make history lads ??????."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and FIFA officials added to the VIP presence.

--IANS

