Rio Olympics doctor fiasco: Vijay Goel says government will do everything to prevent reoccurrence

>New Delhi:Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, while taking note of the reports that doctors without requisite qualifications were sent to the Rio Olympics, said on Saturday that the government will seek complete details before sending anyone to such events in future.

"We will ask the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to submit resumes, expertise of contingents and other details of the people accompanying Indian athletes. We will examine whether the person fulfils the criteria before permitting them for events like the Olympics," Goel told Times Now news channel.

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing two doctors, Pawan Deep Singh and RS Negi, who were allegedly sent to last year's Olympics with the 118-member Indian contingent without having the required qualifications.

The CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry into allegations of nepotism and favouritism against some IOA officials in sending two medical professionals with the Indian team to the Rio Olympics last year.

It is alleged that Singh and Negi did not have the requisite qualification and experience but were sent to the games from 24 July, 2016 to 23 August , 2016 with the Indian contingent.

