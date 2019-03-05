RInfra to build new greenfield airport in Rajkot

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Tuesday said that it has bagged a contract to build a greenfield airport at Hirasar in Rajkot, Gujarat, for Rs 648 crore.

The airport is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA), RInfra said in a regulatory filing.

"Reliance Infrastructure Ltd E&C has received the Letter of Award from the Airport Authority of India of a contract worth Rs 648 crore for the construction of a new greenfield airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat. Reliance Infrastructure had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as a main contractor," it said.

The scope of work includes detailed designing, engineering, procurement and construction of runway, basic strips, turning pads, taxiways, apron, perimeter and other roads, earth work in cut or fill and grading, drainage system, fire station, cooling pit, among others.

The new airport is being constructed at a location near the National Highway 8B connecting Ahmedabad and Rajkot and nearly 36 km from the existing Rajkot Airport.

Commenting on the award, RInfra E&C CEO Arun Gupta said: "Our strong credentials in infrastructure projects execution are borne out by the successful execution of large scale transportation and power projects.

"The Hirasar airport project will further strengthen Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's bonafide to be a leader in infrastructure projects."

--IANS

rrb-rv/ksk/bc