Rina Dhaka to open 11th India Runway Week

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Veteran designer Rina Dhaka will open the eleventh edition of the India Runway Week here, the Indian Federation for Fashion Development has announced.

Dhaka's show will open the gala on March 29.

"I am humbled and honoured to partner with India Runway Week. I have always respected the platform's commitment to fashion, and admire the opportunities it provides to young and emerging Indian designers to celebrate and share their passion and creativity with the world," she said in a statement.

She describes her line as "glamorous and traditional but easy, fun and playful", and hopes her creations will help women feel "empowered, confident and comfortable".

Kiran Kheva, Fashion Director, India Runway Week, said: "The India Runway Week is an Indian initiative which recognises and celebrates designers who are dedicated to the use of handmade materials, innovative design and unique style."

The fashion event, to be held over March 29-31, will also give a platform to five fresh designers to present their collections. The design labels that have been picked to feature this time are Sitannya by Shoumita Ganguly, House of Jas by Jyoti Garg, Sapna Mittal, Vibha Jain and Mansi Singhal.

--IANS

rb/bc