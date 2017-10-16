Rina Dhaka, Ashish and Soni, Suneet Varma close AIFW SS'18 with spectacular grand finale

The day 5 of Amazon India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 saw some standout shows by designers Rina Dhaka, Ashish N Soni and Suneet Varma. Rina Dhaka, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Ashish N Soni, Krishna Mehta and Pankaj and Nidhi opened the finale with Amazon Exclusive 'See Now, Buy Now' Pret collections. These designers gave a spectacular closing to five day fashion extravaganza by exhibiting their amazing collection. Also, India's foremost Couturier Suneet Varma concluded the gala with his limited edition - 'Garden of Eden'. For the first time ever, the collections were immediately made available to purchase straight off the runway at the recently launched The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in. The five-day fashion extravaganza which started on Wednesday concluded on Sunday.