Rima Das overwhelmed by response to her film in Toronto

Toronto, Sep 10 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das' film "Bulbul Can Sing" premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018. It was screened to a packed house of audience on Monday, and she is overwhelmed by people's response to it.

"Bulbul Can Sing" is about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is.

Das, writer-director-producer, made the film independently, in the same way as her earlier film, "Village Rockstars".

Sharing her joy, Das said in a statement: "It's a huge honour to present 'Bulbul Can Sing' to such a lovely audience at TIFF, I am completely thrilled and overwhelmed by their response. Thank you, TIFF and my team back home. I missed my team a lot."

"Village Rockstars" had premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2017 under the Discovery Section.

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), said: "Last year, Rima Das came to the festival with 'Village Rockstars', her delightful drama about a girl with a dream. After its premiere here, it went on to sweep India's National Film Awards and played at dozens of festivals around the world.

"Das is back with another breath of fresh air, once again shot amidst the timeless beauty of her home village in India's Assam state. As in the earlier film, Das imbues every frame with insight and respect, and this time there's a growing exploration of adolescence. 'Bulbul Can Sing' is no simple rural idyll."

--IANS

nn/sed