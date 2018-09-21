Rima Das' 'deja vu moment' with 'Bulbul Can Sing'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Rima Das, whose "Bulbul Can Sing" is part of the India Gold section -- the competition category -- at the upcoming Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, says it's a deja vu moment as the platform gave her acclaimed film "Village Rockstars" a great start.

"It's life's deja vu and a very surreal feeling for me. The prestigious MAMI festival invited 'Bulbul Can Sing' to compete in the India Gold Competition section this year. Having won the coveted Golden Gateway Award, Oxfam India Best Film On Gender Equality Award and the Young Critics Choice Award last year with 'Village Rockstars', it began an unbelievable trajectory for the film getting huge recognition," Das said in a statement.

"I feel I am truly blessed to receive so much love and appreciation from MAMI and I offer my best wishes to Festival Director Anupama Chopra, Creative Director Smriti Kiran and their team of organisers for this year's festival. I am truly and eagerly looking forward to showcase 'Bulbul Can Sing'," she added.

The new movie is Das's third feature, and it's a coming of age tale about three teenagers trying to come to terms with their sexual identities.

At the gala, the selection this year is a cauldron filled with India's cultural diversity.

It spans multiple states and languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Gaddi.

The movies include Ere Gowda's "Balekempa", Vinit Chandrasekharan's "Buddha", Aadish Keluskar's "Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil", Aditya Vikram Sengupta's "Jonaki", Rahul Riji Nair's "Light In The Room", Kabir Chowdhry's "Mehsampur", Ivan Ayr's "Soni" and Ridham Janve's "The Gold-Laden Sheep and The Sacred Mountain", apart from "Bulbul Can Sing".

--IANS

