Rijiju to hold special screening of 'Partition: 1947'

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has arranged a special screening of a movie based on India's Partition for Members of Parliament, officials said on Friday.

The film, "Partition: 1947" -- the Hindi version of period drama "Viceroy's House" -- will be screened at National Film Division on Sunday.

"Such movies are beyond commercial interests. Eager to see the revealing facts in #Partition1947! I'm doing a special screening," the Minister of State for Home Affairs tweeted.

Rijiju has invited MPs and media persons to the screening. Officials said this is a private initiative by Rijiju and the expenses will be borne by him.

The movie has been co-produced and directed by British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and features actress Huma Qureshi among others.

Chadha thanked the Minister for his initiative. "Wow Thank you sir @KirenRijiju I am so happy to hear you are hosting a screening for government ministers I hope you enjoy it," she tweeted.

--IANS

