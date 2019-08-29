Rijiju expresses happiness over Fit India Movement's launch on Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Fit India Movement' at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29. While addressing the event, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I am happy that we are launching Fit India Movement on the birth anniversary of Major Dyan Chand. We will make efforts to take this programme to new heights. Every Indian should be mentally and physically fit in order to take the country forward."