Rider Sarah lone female participant in Desert Storm rally

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Seasoned rider Sarah Kashyap is all set to compete against the likes of C.S. Santosh, R. Nataraj and Joan Pedrero Garcia, among others, as the only female participant in foreign bikes' category in the upcoming Desert Storm rally from March 17 to 25 in Rajasthan.

Reviving the energy, excitement and fun in the Thar Desert, the 31-year-old Sarah will be riding an imported KTM EXC 250, according to a statement from the organisers.

One of the most prominent women in Indian motorsports, Sarah is the only woman biker to have finished all major cross country rallies in India and was the first to finish Raid-de-Himalaya in 2015 and also became the first ever to finish Desert Storm in 2017.

Commenting on her preparations for Desert Storm 2018, Sarah, whose motorsport journey has seen her riding unusual bikes in cross-country rallies, said she aims to finish in the top-10.

From a modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird to a Himalayan to a Hero Impulse, she has tried her hands at quite a few different machines.

"I am excited to be competing against the big boys of motorsports. It has been a tough journey as an individual to reach at this level. However with the support of my family and mentors, I have been able to make it big in the male dominated sport," she said.

"My ultimate aim is to participate in Dakar Rally which is regarded as the toughest motorsport event in the world and is most watched world over after Formula1. I would urge corporates to come forward and support individuals and the sport so that more talent can be nurtured in the country," she added.

Bringing over 200 participants together, the six-day long rally will cover a distance of over 2000 km starting from NCR and crossing cities like Bikaner, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The rally will witness extreme challenges in the desert as the competitors will not only have to battle the weather conditions, but also the tough terrains.

