Rider Santosh geared up for Desert Storm 2018

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Seasoned rider C.S.Santosh is all set to start the upcoming Desert Storm 2018 rally beginning on Sunday as the favourite and look to add to his tally of victories here.

In the 2017 edition of the Desert Storm, Santosh had suffered a back injury that put him out of action for three months. This year, the team is hoping to bring home a solid performance without any accidents or mishaps.

Santosh, a three-time winner of the Desert Storm rally will ride for the Hero MotoSports team in what will be their third domestic rally, following Desert Storm and BAJA India in 2017.

"I am sure this year will be as special as the previous ones at the Desert Storm. I love racing here, in the deserts of Rajasthan," Santosh said of his preparations.

The Desert Storm 2018 will mark the debut of the Hero 450 RR bike on the national racing scene. The bike has already delivered an impressive performance at the Dakar rally earlier this year.

"I am also excited to be racing the new Hero 450 RR bike for the first time in India. I expect a good race and valuable seat time on my rally bike," Santosh said.

Following the ceremonial flag-off in Noida, the Desert Storm 2018 rally will move to Bikaner for its first stage on March 19 and then travel to Jaisalmer, where it will spend four days before concluding on March 23.

The rally will challenge the riders with a distance of about 1700 kms in and around the famous deserts of Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

