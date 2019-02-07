Richardson returns, injured Starc misses Australia's tour of India

Dubai, Feb 7 (IANS) Batsman D'Arcy Short and pacers Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile were recalled while injured pacer Mitchell Starc failed to make the cut to the Australian limited overs squad for the tour of India, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Thursday.

The squad saw several changes from the one that lost the One Day International series at home to India, according to an ICC statement.

Star pacer Mitchell Starc missed out after picking up an injury in the final Test against Sri Lanka, joining Josh Hazlewood on the sidelines.

Also left out were Mitchell Marsh, veteran Peter Siddle and Billy Stanlake. Ashton Turner, who is uncapped in ODIs, and had found himself in contention last time itself with Mitchell Marsh ill, continues to enjoy the backing of the selectors.

Congratulating Turner, national selector Trevor Hohns said: "Ashton has been on our radar for some time, given his performances in the shorter formats. Ashton is a smart cricketer who reads the game well and provides us with another strong batting option. He's been in good form over the summer, and he has an opportunity to put his case forward ahead of the World Cup."

"D'Arcy Short has been named in the squad as cover for Shaun. Kane has been in outstanding form over the summer, including his recent performances in the BBL ... Nathan Coulter-Nile provides us with another quality bowling option, he brings good energy in the field and can also score runs in high pressure situations," he added.

Australia will play two Twenty 20 Internationals and five ODIs against India, starting February 24.

