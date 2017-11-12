Richards ends goal drought for Corinthians

Sao Paulo (Brazil), Nov 12 (IANS) Former Turkey international forward Colin Kazim-Richards ended his goal drought as Corinthians edged closer to their seventh Brazilian Serie A title by defeating Avai 1-0.

Richards broke the deadlock just after halftime when he angled the ball into the net with his chest after Guilherme Aranha's cross on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was the former Galatasaray and Blackburn player's first goal in 13 league matches since joining Corinthians from Coritiba in January.

The result means that Corinthians could secure their seventh Serie A title if they beat Fluminense at home on Wednesday.

