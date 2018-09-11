Richa, Neil-starrer to release in India, China on September 21

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood film "Ishqeria", starring Richa Chadha and Neil Nitin Mukesh, will release in India and China on September 21.

"We are absolutely ecstatic and proud that we are the first in Bollywood industry to release our film 'Ishqeria' in India as well as in China simultaneously on September 21, 2018. The film has been passed by the censor board in China and soon we will finalise the chain," the film's co-producer Yusuf Shaikh said in a statement.

"So far all those who have seen it have loved the film and the good part is that they all love the music very much. Hopefully, we can make the Chinese dance to this lovely Indian music by Papon," he added.

The film helmed by Prerna Wadhawan also stars Bani J and Raj Babbar.

--IANS

