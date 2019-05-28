We are in rich period of international engagement: Academy president John Bailey on Oscars being Eurocentric

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey participated in a special interactive session in the national capital on Tuesday. During the session, he talked about the Indian cinema at the Academy awards. When asked about Indian films not faring well at Oscars and it being Eurocentric, Bailey said, "I think we are in a very rich period of international engagement. In the past, there have been tremendous numbers of Eurocentric (wins). But there are multiple reasons for that, which have nothing to do with India".