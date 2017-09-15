Ricciardo Sets New record at practice Session For Singapore Grand prix

Daniel Ricciardo set the pace in Friday’s opening practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, boosting Red Bull’s hopes of challenging for victory at the Marina Bay street circuit Formula One race.

Daniel Ricciardo set the pace in Friday’s opening practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, boosting Red Bull’s hopes of challenging for victory at the Marina Bay street circuit Formula One race.

The Australian's time of one minute 42.489 seconds was a new record and he ended the session 0.109 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who is seeking his third successive victory, was fourth behind Ricciardo’s team mate Max Verstappen. He was 0.415 seconds off Ricciardo's pace.

The Briton, who seized the overall lead from title-rival Vettel after leading Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to a one-two finish in Monza, is expecting a less straightforward weekend in Singapore.

The tight twists of the circuit are expected to play to Ferrari’s strengths, with the Italian outfit dominant at similar layouts in Monaco and Hungary earlier in the year.

Red Bull are also hoping the circuit masks the power deficiencies of their Tag Heuer-badged Renault engine.

Although the opening session was held in daylight, in contrast to the floodlit conditions the drivers will face during the rest of the weekend, Ricciardo’s pace appear to put Red Bull in the frame for victory.

Sergio Perez was fifth-fastest for Force India.