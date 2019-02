Wuzhen (China), Feb 27 (IANS) Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised the February 14 Pulwama terror attack with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the 16th Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers' Meet here.

"Following the Pulwama terror attack, instead of taking seriously the calls by international community to act against Jaish-e-Mohammad, Pakistan denied any knowledge of the attack and outright dismissed claims by JeM," she said

"Such dastardly terrorist attacks are a grim reminder of the need of all the countries to show zero tolerance towards terrorism and take decisive action against it," she added.

Her meeting with China is significant as Beijing has repeatedly blocked India's bid at the UN to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar a UN-designated global terrorist.

At the RIC, Sushma Swaraj will also meet her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

