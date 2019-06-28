RIC leaders agreed to maintain globalisation trend to oppose protectionist tendencies: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russin President Vladimir Putin, after taking part in the Russia-China-India (RIC) Informal Meeting in Osaka on the sidelines of G20 Summit, have agreed on maintaining the trend of globalisation to oppose protectionist tendencies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "All 3 leaders agreed that in an era of economic and global change, it's important to maintain the trend of globalization, a free rule based trading system, to oppose tendency towards protectionism," said Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, MEA.