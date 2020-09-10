RIC FMs exchange views on strengthening trilateral cooperation, reiterate support for 'inclusive multilatralism'

Moscow [Russia], September 11 (ANI): The Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China exchanged views on further strengthening of Russia-India-China trilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of international and regional importance, according to a Joint Press Release.

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi met in Moscow on September 10.

"The Ministers exchanged views on further strengthening of Russia-India-China trilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of international and regional importance, in the spirit of mutual understanding, friendship and trust. The Ministers noted that common development and cooperation of the three countries is conducive to promoting global growth, peace and stability," the release said.

Recalling their video-conference of June 23, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War and the creation of the United Nations, the Ministers reiterated their support for inclusive multilateralism and respect for universally recognized principles of international law, the release.

The Ministers noted with "appreciation the continuation of joint activities held under the RIC framework" including the 2nd RIC DG-level Consultations on Regional Issues hosted by India in August 2019, 17th RIC Academic Exchange Conference hosted by China in September 2019, the 3rd edition of the RIC Young Diplomats Programme hosted by Russia in October 2019 and the first online meeting of national sanitary and epidemiological services held on 8 September 2020.

"The Ministers agreed that the three countries, with strong scientific and industrial capacities, could make a significant contribution towards mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," the joint press release said.

The External Affairs Minister of India and the Foreign Minister of China thanked the Foreign Minister of Russia for the chairmanship of RIC and the meetings/conferences organized during the past one year, it said while adding that the Foreign Minister of Russia officially handed over the chairmanship of RIC to the External Affairs Minister of India. (ANI)

