Rhythm Garg of Agra becomes India's new Iron Man

Agra, Sep 28 (IANS) After coming back home here, Rhythm Garg who became the new Iron Man, was accorded a grand public reception. The reception included not only politicians but business and industry leaders who lauded his feat claiming it was inspirational.

Also the students at the 173-year-old St Peter's College where Rhythm studied, cheered his unique achievement.

The 33-year old Rhythm successfully completed the unique Triathlon-challenge to become india's new Iron Man.

In the competition held in Cervia, Italy last week, Rhythm finished the challenge in 15 hours and nine minutes, bettering Milind Soman's record by 15 minutes. The atriathlon event included non-stop swimming for 3.8 kilometres, cycling 180.2 kms and running a 42.2 km marathon.

"It was a massive challenge, one that tested not only your physical fitness but also your mental state, endurance, and your stamina," Rhythm told IANS.

"Definitely it's the toughest sporting challenge in the world, for a single day event. Of course Yoga training was helpful, as I could maintain the balance and control my breathing according to the demands of the situation."

"People tend to get emotionally carried away but to maintain calm and composure during those crucial moments, Yoga did help a lot," he added.

He said more than 2800 people of all age groups from all over the world participated in the event.

"I trained myself for eight to ten months without a coach. In India, we do not have the facilities for such sports, like open swimming in the ocean waters. The immense satisfaction of running with the Indian flag and sporting it at the finishing point, remains unmatched and fills me with a sense of pride, that Indians can do it," Rhythm said.

Coming from a business family, (director of an engineering company) it was difficult to change lifestyle in the beginning but a firm resolve and disciplined workouts, finally helped.

"Credit also goes to my wife who was always there with me and just when I was about to give up, she had soothing and motivating words to inspire me to egg on, which I did, echoing the competition's slogan Rise and Shine together: Anything is possible," he said.

Rhythm now wants to work on plans to promote adventure sports in Agra.

"We have mountains, deserts, rivers and tough terrain, with so many heritage attractions. I am exploring the event potential but our general apathy towards sports is a huge psychological barrier which has to be overcome," he added.

