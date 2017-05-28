Rhodes's unique way to promote fitness in India

Mangaluru, May 28 (IANS) Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who was the chief guest at the second edition of the Indian Open of Surfing at the Sasithlu beach here on Sunday, displayed a unique style to promote fitness in India.

A surfer by hobby nowadays, Rhodes, who bid adieu to his international career way back in 2003, on Sunday asked every fan to take a push-up challenge for each selfie they demanded with the star fielder.

Rhodes, who is now the fielding coach of three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians, took everyone by surprise when he himself sat down to take a selfie with the participants.

Each participant was asked to do 10 push-ups in return for a selfie with the South African, who is also an avid surfer.

Commenting on his experience at the Indian Open of Surfing, the ace cricketer credited the IPL and his association with the Mumbai franchise for bringing him closer to the adventure sport.

"It is due to my association with the IPL, that I have visited a lot many of the surfing spots in the country, which I dearly love," Rhodes told IANS here.

Rhodes also gave an account of the types of tides he found internationally in comparison to Indian waters.

"From 2004, I started surfing along with my wife (Melanie), as we reside in a sea-facing place back home. Initially it was kind of difficult to keep control over the tides, but gradually we succeeded," he said.

"I have now experienced surfing in many places around the world. The wind and tide differ from places. I surfed in Vizag and it was great there too... here the tide looks great for surfing. I am sure the young Indian surfers can benefit a lot from such experiences at the Indian Open," he signed off.

--IANS

tri/ajb/dg