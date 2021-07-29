In the Rhino's Backyard, 3 National Parks Get Global Honour for Tiger Conservation

The accreditation by CATS, or Conservation Assured Tiger Standards, couldn’t have come on a more befitting day than International Tiger Day for Assam’s Manas National Park. And the national parks of Kaziranga as well as Orang are on the list too.

“It’s a moment of privilege for Manas and all its hard-working people. This is the fourth award for the park in eight months. In December 2020, we bagged the Conservation Excellence Award. Manas National Park and Royal Manas in Bhutan collectively received 10 thousand US dollars from the Global Tiger Forum. The Manas Tiger Team, a mobile patrol unit, won the prestigious IUCN International Ranger Award (IRA), 2021, for its unique effort to save tigers and increase the animal’s population. Manas has been a story of success and pride in tiger conservation and its propagation,” says Amal Chadra Sharma, field director, Manas National Park.

The NTCA sets a benchmark for managing conservation sites through a set of minimum standards based on 17 parameters ranging from social, cultural and biological significance to infrastructure/equipment and from management planning to human-wildlife conflict (HCW) management. Launched in 2013 with tigers as the first species selected for the initiative, the conservation tool vis-à-vis CATS was developed in collaboration with field managers, tiger experts and government agencies engaged in tiger conservation.

CATS is an international coalition developed in response to the need for stringent conservation procedures for the protection of big cats through a partnership between governments and conservation organisations.

Under the accreditation system of CATS, tiger conservation areas provide evidence under seven pillars and 17 elements of critical management activity to demonstrate that they meet a range of criteria for effective conservation management.

This year itself, the tiger population in Manas increased to 48 from 30 in 2020. The growth rate is phenomenal and a rarest-of-rare achievement, say officials. 18 new tigers in a year is remarkable as three were sighted in the 350 square kilometre additional area of the park and, for the first time, one in the Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary under Manas Tiger Reserve. Among the 48 tigers, 38 are adults, seven sub-adults and three cubs have been sighted.

“Seven months of the lockdown have been a boon for the cats and tigers of Manas. The lockdown reduced the levels of glucocorticoids, a stress hormone in tigers. The lower level of this stress hormone has been linked to their reproduction, which might have resulted in the rise in the number of tigers. The increase of the core area from the earlier 500 square kilometres to the present 850 is also a reason behind the multiplication in the tiger population,” said Sharma.

The UNESCO world heritage site, which has virtually risen from the ashes of a violent conflict in the Bodo heartland of Assam areas through the 1990s, is now being toasted globally as a major success story of tiger conservation. With only one tiger registered on camera traps in 2005-06 to 10 tigers in 2010 was a remarkable comeback for the park and its authorities. However, the turnaround was in the next decade when Manas recorded over a threefold increase in its tiger population to 30 tigers in 2020. This was 10 more than the practising norms of the NTCA where the population needs to double in 10 years.

Manas is one of the few reserves, originally declared to be a ‘Project Tiger Reserve’ by the central government in 1972, spread over an area of 2837.10 square kilometres. It has been a long and tumultuous but fruitful journey for the park since then.

The sanctuary, which got back its World Heritage Site (WHS) status in 2011, has come a long way in scripting conservation success since it was enlisted in the WHS in Danger list in 1992. The worst period for Manas from 1989 to 1999 is long behind it as 137 poachers have now turned protectors for the national park and work in tandem with park authorities. In the past 5 years, there has been no incident of poaching here.

“Manas is one place where you get seven feline species and the eighth one is not officially recorded. The park is home to the Golden Cat, Leopard, Royal Bengal Tiger, Leopard Cat, Jungle Cat, Clouded Cat and Marble Cat. It’s the only place in the state where you get the Black Panther. On April 21 and April 22 a census was done, which recorded 67-74 Bengal Floricans in Manas. About 121 swamp deer were also recorded this year against 99 last year” says Amal Sharma.,

According to young Bishwajit Chetry who lives in Kohora of Kaziranga National Park, the attraction of tourists towards the Royal Bengal Tiger has increased over the years. “Last year I could show more than 250 tigers to tourists. I believe that if the pandemic situation eases in 2021-22, then more tourists would come to see the majestic tiger of the park; as for rhinos, you get to see them quite easily and frequently,” he says. An avid photographer and a tourist guide, Bishwajit is known among visitors as someone who can ensure tiger sightings in the Kaziranga grasslands with a high success rate.

A recent census carried out by the Kaziranga National Park authorities shows there are 121 Royal Bengal Tigers including 104 adults and 17 cubs in the park which is around one tiger per 17-18 square kilometre. According to experts, as the density of tigers is quite high in Kaziranga, it forces the tigers to move out of the core area; this is a healthy sign for cross-breeding, though it keeps the population count in the core area fluctuating.

