Do Rhea & Other Targets Of Sexist Hate Speech Have Legal Recourse?

We love to hate women: ‘loose’, ‘greedy’, ‘witchy’, ‘b*tchy’, ‘gold-digging’, ‘home-wrecking’, ‘promiscuous’, ‘dominating’, ‘predatory’, ‘long taloned’ — women. Speech of this kind, which uses stereotypes and offensive language towards women, degrades them; pummels their self-esteem, and pares them down to their sex.

It feeds like a succubus, on the unequal power relations between men and women; weighing the worth of women based on their relationship to men. It hurts their dignity and perpetuates inequality. It is sexist — it is hate speech.

Sushant Singh Suicide: Misogyny & Media Trials

Sexist hate speech is an everyday challenge for women. Deflecting unfunny jokes at home and work is a combat skill: straight-face, side glare, lowered eyes. But social media is a battleground few are prepared for. No pepper spray can disarm the pomposity of anonymous trolls whose hate-fuelled projectiles rip through our dignity.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to a media trial — mostly online — which impacts his female relations disproportionately. Rhea Chakraborty is at the forefront, but his former girlfriends and sisters have not been spared either.

Accused of ‘controlling’ Sushant and ‘frittering away his assets’ despite not being in a legally sanctioned relationship with him, Rhea’s character has been assassinated. Sara Ali Khan, speculated to be a former fling, apparently ‘exploited him’ and ‘broke his heart’. His sisters are said to be ‘greedy’, ‘concerned about his money’ rather than his death.

This is not an exclusive club. Anushka Sharma and Sania Mirza have been called ‘distractions’— blamed for their husbands’ failures on the playground. Fourteen-year old Arushi Talwar, murdered in her bedroom, was the subject of more revulsion than Sooraj Pancholi — a man — accused for abetting the suicide of his girlfriend Jiah Khan.

Victim, mourner, accused — these women are vilified less for their actions, and more for their gender.

Hate Campaign Against Rhea Chakraborty – What Remedy In Law Do Women Like Her Have?

What remedy do these women have in law? Defamation law, both civil and criminal, is one such remedy. But the nature of harm it seeks to redress is limited to privacy concerns and loss of reputation. Section 67A of the Information Technology Act makes it a criminal offence to transmit ‘sexually explicit content’ in electronic form. Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code makes it an offence to “insult the modesty of a woman”. Both these provisions are wide and vague. They may capture legitimate sexual content which actually promotes women’s sexuality — their desires and experiences.

And what is the ‘modesty of a woman’, pray? Courts in India have been brave, but have failed to interpret this phrase without reinforcing outmoded notions of sexual morality (‘reserve or sense of shame’; ‘womanly propriety of behaviour’; ‘scrupulous chastity’; ‘essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex’) .

These laws only address speech that is suggestive, and therefore, offensive. They do not cover speech that promotes gender stereotypes. That harm is without remedy.

The hate campaign against Rhea spiralled into a general one against Bengali women, who received support on Twitter for the attack on their cultural, not gender identity. The speech against these women is less against individuals, and more against a gender group. The harm caused by it is better addressed through hate speech law.

No Law – Yet – For Hate Speech Against Women. But It’s Work-In-Progress

Hate speech law in India, in its present form, protects religious, racial and ethnic groups. And yet, in failing to capture speech that encourages hateful ideas, and only capturing that which encourages criminal acts — that is, creating conflict between groups — hate speech law has its own challenges. Another limitation would be poor enforcement of the law and its entanglement with politics. One reason for the shortcomings of the law is unclear statutory language which fails to identify and define the harms caused by such speech; the other is giving wide discretion to judges to determine what amounts as hate speech.

