Bollywood's 'Usual Suspects' Spoke Up For Rhea. What Would Others Lose If They Did As Well?

On January 7 this year, Deepika Padukone showed up on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Two days before her visit, students on campus had been attacked by an armed mob of masked men and women — several of whom were subsequently identified as members of various right-wing groups associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

At JNU, Padukone stood beside a wounded yet determined Aishe Ghosh, the student President whose forehead was wrapped in a white dressing that covered the 15 stitches she needed after she was struck during the attack.

Outside campus, the country was in ferment: Thousands of Indians had taken to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) – controversial laws that assign citizenship on the basis of religion and could disenfranchise millions of Muslims.

It was a powerful image: a major star on the campus of a university that has been systemically vilified by the Narendra Modi government, at an intensely political moment.

For a moment it felt as if the Hindi film fraternity would finally rise up and publicly say what many had been privately whispering to each other — that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was asphyxiating Indian democracy. That never happened.

Some of Padukone’s fence-sitting colleagues posted #Respect on Twitter. But none of the industry’s biggest stars spoke up. Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan — Bollywood’s young and restless — were suddenly invisible save for tokenist tweets that shied away from condemning the violence or showing support for the protests.

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir — the Khans who once ruled the box office – were conspicuous by their absence. Amitabh Bachchan, the angry young iconoclast of the 1970s and 80s – has spent the past decade doing advertisements for Gujarat tourism.

Meanwhile, a whole section of upper-caste Hindu men and women in...

