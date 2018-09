A Maha Panchayat comprising of 51 villages was organised over recent gang-rape case in Rewari. Jan Sangarsh Committee was formed to help the Rewari gang-rape victim get justice. Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav was also present in the Maha Panchayat. The main accused of the heinous gang-rape has been arrested by SIT and lookout for others accused is underway.