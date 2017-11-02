Rewards Galore for Ace Badminton Player Kidambi Srikanth

Former sports minister Vijay Goel also wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and nominated the new superstar's name for the prestigious Padma Shri award.

New Delhi: Kidambi Srikanth’s title win in the recently concluded French Open has won him accolades from all over. Not only praises, the 24-year-old ace shuttler has been receiving rewards following his French Open triumph.

Earlier, the Badminton Association of India announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for him and now the Andhra Pradesh government on has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crores for the star shuttler.

Kidambi Srikanth to be world number 2 for first time in his career following French Open win More

Meanwhile, Srikanth was also offered a Group 1 officer post for grandeur performances at the world stage.

Not only this, former sports minister Vijay Goel also wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and nominated the new superstar’s name for the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Srikanth on Sunday (October 29) won the French Open and lifted his fourth Super Series title defeating Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the finals.

He has already clinched the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier this year.

Also, he has become the first Indian and only fourth male shuttler in history to lift four Super Series titles in a calendar year.

Srikanth, who is enjoying a rich vein of form, has overall six Super Series titles to his name, including China Open 2014 and India Open 2015.

(With ANI inputs)