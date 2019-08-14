Revoking Article 370, 35A is step towards realising dream of Sardar Patel: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The new government has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. Article 370 and Article 35A being revoked is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.