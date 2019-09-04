Revocation of Article 370 India's internal matter: Bhutan Foreign Minister

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Sep 04 said the abrogation of Article 370 was India's "internal matter", adding that there should be peace at borders, and any discussions should be done through mutual dialogue. "For us, this is an entirely internal matter of the Government of India. Also would like to say that there should be peace and tranquility at borders and any discussion should be done through mutual dialogue," Dorji told ANI. Asked about SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Summit being stalled, Dorji said it is unfortunate that the summit has been delayed but there are many other activities which were happening under SAARC umbrella.