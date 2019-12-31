Will review existing FTAs to protect interest of domestic industry: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Monday (December 30) said that India had decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in interest of domestic industries and farmers, and assured that the government will review existing Free Trade Agreements with different countries to protect the interest of domestic industry and traders. "We decided not to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in interest of domestic industries and farmers. I assure you that we'll review all existing Free Trade Agreements with different countries to protect interest of industry and traders," Goyal said.