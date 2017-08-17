Revealed: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a destination for ISL 2017

The Indian Super League team which manages to snap up goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will get a massive boost even against the best of attacks -- something which Kerala Blasters is looking forward to having this ISL 2017.

It is for certain that the lanky custodian, who left Norwegian football side Stabaek FC this week, is not joining Kerala Blasters, according to reports this Thursday August 17.

The Indian Express has reported that Gurpreet, a former goalkeeper of East Bengal, will make his ISL debut this year with Bengaluru FC -- two-time I-League winners. The JSW Group-owned club from Bangalore is set to pay a salary of over Rs 1 crore to acquire Gurpreet's services.

More from IBTimes India: Raja The Great teaser crosses 2.5 million views: Audience can't wait to enjoy Ravi Teja's action avatar

Gurpreet set to bring oodles of experience

View photos Gurpreet Singh Sandhu More

Gurpreet, 25, received a lot of cheers back home when he became the first footballer from India to feature in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers last year. He started the game for Stabaek FC against Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads FC and participated for 30 minutes in the game.

There was a big blow, however, as the Indian goalkeeper had to be substituted following a wrist injury.

More from IBTimes India: Nandyal bypoll: Balakrishna slaps fan again, spotted distributing money during campaign [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

Prior to that, he also became the first Indian footballer to appear in a Norwegian top division game last year. He had kept a clean sheet in that match as well.

As time passed however, he became sad over the lack of playing time. Gurpreet was relegated to the bench, with Sayouba Mande continuing to getting chosen as the No 1 goalkeeper for Stabaek FC.

Gurpreet to play in AFC Cup 2017 next week?

View photos indian football More

More from IBTimes India: High alert in Delhi HC after bomb scare, SWAT teams on the spot

Not for the Indian national football team at the moment under Stephen Constantine, though, as Gurpreet has made Subrata Paul stay at the bench.

The footballer, born in Mohali, Punjab, will now join his national teammates for the upcoming tri-nation football series featuring India, Mauritius and St. Kitts & Nevis. The tournament starts in Mumbai this Saturday, with India taking on Mauritius.

Read More