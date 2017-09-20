Revamped sports programme announced

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday announced a revamped 'Khelo India' programme in an effort to improve the overall standard of sports in the country.

The revamped programme was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The revamped programme is estimated to cost Rs.1,756 crore for the period 2017-18 to 2019-20.

"This marks a watershed moment in the history of Indian sports, as the programme aims at mainstreaming sport as a tool for individual development, community development, economic development and national development," the ministry said in a statement.

"The revamped Khelo India Programme would impact the entire sports ecosystem, including infrastructure, community sports, talent identification, coaching for excellence, competition structure and sports economy," it added.

