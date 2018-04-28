Retreat ceremony held at India-Bangladesh border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) held a joint retreat ceremony in Fulbari town of eastern West Bengal state. Held similarly like the ceremony that takes place every day before dusk at Wagah-Attari border involving Indian and Pakistani border guards, joint drills by the BSF and BGB for lowering of flags have been going on for the last few years. Hundreds of spectators were present at the retreat ceremony which was jointly inaugurated by Director General of BSF Krishan Kumar Sharma and Director General BGB Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam. 'Beating the Retreat' has emerged as an event of national pride. The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the bands. It marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.