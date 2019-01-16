Retired judge hits out at SC Collegium that changed picks for elevation

While speaking to ANI about elevation of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari to Supreme Court (SC), Retired judge of Delhi High Court Justice Kailash Gambhir said, "Collegium was to recommend Delhi HC Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Pradeep Nandrajog. With a change in collegium, why is there a change in the decision? In a sense, you are superseding three senior judges of the Delhi High Court. There is a supersession of 32 judges if we see the all India seniority."