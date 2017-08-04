Restraint has a bottom line: China tells India

Beijing, Aug 4 (IANS) In a fresh salvo, China has told India not to test its patience over Doklam, with its Defence Ministry saying that "restraint has a bottom line".

The Ministry told India to "give up the illusion of its delaying tactic, as no country should underestimate the Chinese forces' confidence and capability".

"Since the incident occurred, China has shown utmost goodwill and sought to communicate with India through diplomatic channels to resolve the incident. Chinese armed forces have also shown a high level of restraint with an eye to the general bilateral relations and the regional peace and stability," said Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry, in a statement put out late on Thursday night.

"However, goodwill has its principles and restraint has its bottom line," said Ren.

Ren called on the Indian side to swiftly address the situation in a proper manner to restore peace and tranquility in the border region.

He said the Chinese army will resolutely protect the country's territorial sovereignty and security interests.

On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said India should withdraw from Doklam if it cherishes peace.

--IANS

gsh/rn