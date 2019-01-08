Restoring Alok Verma as CBI Director 'partial victory': Prashant Bhushan

After hearing pleas of ousted CBI director Alok Verma and central government for months, the Supreme Court today restored Verma as the premier investigating agency's director. Verma, however, would not be able to take any major policy decisions until the High Powered Committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and leader of the opposition, considers his case, said lawyer Prashant Bhushan, while addressing mediapersons outside the SC premises. Bhushan termed the SC decision a "partial victory", since the Apex Court limited Verma from taking any major decision.