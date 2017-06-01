"We have restored the credibility of the economy", says Arun Jaitley

Addressing the mediapersons in the national capital on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that the government has restored the credibility of the economy. Jaitley further added that the last three years were challenging for the entire world on economic front and there was slowdown in policy reforms and structural changes in India. Blaming the inherited system, Jaitley added that it was weak in terms of credibility mainly due to corruption and indecisiveness.